Attempt to block train in Tirupur, human chain formed in the city  on CAA

Coimbatore, Jan 3 : About 300 workers of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhakam (TMMK) were arrested Friday at Tirupur, when they attempted to indulge in rail roko, protesting against the CAA and NRC.

The workers, squatting on the track in front of a train, raised slogans against the Centre and Tamil Nadu Government and demanded immediate repeal, police said.

As they attempted to prevent the train from proceeding further, police removed and arrested them.

Meanwhile, a section of advocates belonging to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Lawyers Association, All India Lawyers Union and PUCL staged a demonstration here seeking to repeal the act.

Extending support to the students Jamia University, by holding placards the lawyers said that the Act was against constitution and divide religion.

In another related development, over 500 persons, majority of them Muslims, after their Friday prayers, formed a human chain from NH Road to Variety Hall Road in the city, to lodge their protest against the act.

The protestors standing on both the sides of the road were holding 100 metre long national flag and raised slogans “no CAA, no NRC, police said.