29 Sep 2018

Attempt to loot money from ATM using skimmer

Covai Post Network

September 29, 2018

Coimbatore : A futile attempt was made to loot money from an ATM of a Nationalised bank here using skimmer on Saturday.

A customer, who came to withdraw money from an ATM near Canara Bank in Saravanampatti noticed a device lying near the key board and on suspicion informed the bank officials, police said.

On information from the bank management, police officials from Cyber Crime cell reached the spot and recovered a skimmer and also found the micro camera covered with a black paper, they said.

Police are investigating the matter with available CCTV footage and also why the miscreants left the device there, they said.

TCP's LGBT Pride

