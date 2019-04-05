  • Download mobile app
05 Apr 2019, Edition - 1361, Friday
GEM Hospital
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Opposition’s agenda is to remove me from power and to promote dynastic politics: PM Narendra Modi
  • 2 dead as under-construction car parking building collapses in Bengaluru
  • TDP MP Ramesh’s residence is being raided by police.
  • Supreme Court to hear the bail plea of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on April 10.
Travel

Coimbatore

Aussie Varsity’s overseas students intake up by 150 per cent

Covai Post Network

April 5, 2019

Coimbatore : Australia-based James Cook University is witnessing a150 per cent growth in its International Students intake, particularly from India over the last two years.

The 48-year -old Townsville-headquartered University has over 3,000 International students, 10 per cent of whom are Indian students, Head International Recruit, Vignesh VIjayaraghavan told reporters here Friday.

The university has introduced a new program, Masters of Global Develoment and Masters of Data Science, which have very good scope for Indian students, he said.

Vignesh, who is here as part of a delegation to launch a new programme of College of Science and Engineering, said that the University will provide innovative international student merit stipends and scholarships of 700 Australian dollars per month.

Replying to a question on the threat of racism, Vignesh said that though there were some incidents long back, now there were no such issues.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿