Aussie Varsity’s overseas students intake up by 150 per cent

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Australia-based James Cook University is witnessing a150 per cent growth in its International Students intake, particularly from India over the last two years.

The 48-year -old Townsville-headquartered University has over 3,000 International students, 10 per cent of whom are Indian students, Head International Recruit, Vignesh VIjayaraghavan told reporters here Friday.

The university has introduced a new program, Masters of Global Develoment and Masters of Data Science, which have very good scope for Indian students, he said.

Vignesh, who is here as part of a delegation to launch a new programme of College of Science and Engineering, said that the University will provide innovative international student merit stipends and scholarships of 700 Australian dollars per month.

Replying to a question on the threat of racism, Vignesh said that though there were some incidents long back, now there were no such issues.