CBE-Salem train to resume service from tomorrow

Train 66602/66603 from Coimbatore Junction to Salem Junction will resume service from tomorrow, after a gap of 15 days.
The services were cancelled from August 14, to carry out engineering works on Salem-Virapandi Road.
With the completion of the works, the train will operate on scheduled timing from tomorrow onward, a Salem Division statement said.
Chief of the Naval Staff Sunil Lamba visited some areas near here where the Navy plans to rehabilitate people.
It will reconstruct a fully damaged house in Muttinakathu, while the Army will renovate the primary health centre and the anganwadi in the area in Varapuzha panchayat.
Reconstruction of three houses and renovation of five houses in Cheriakadamakkudy in Kadamakkudy will be done by the Navy. The Army is providing drinking water in this region.
The Navy was actively considering building a bridge between Pizhala island and Cheriakadamakkudy.
Admiral Lamba will have discussion with the Chief Minister tomorrow and present a cheque of Rs 8.9 crore towards flood relief.
The amount was collected from the salaries of the personnel of the Armed Forces.
Meanwhile, Kerala High Court directed the government to ensure that the funds received for flood relief are utilised in a flawless manner.
The funds collected by private and voluntary outfits in the name of floods should be audited in a proper manner.
The government informed that all the money received for flood relief would be spent for flood relief and properly audited.
The court was considering a public interest litigation seeking Court’s supervision in the use of flood relief funds.
ADMK of Nilgiris district held an advisory meeting today in Ooty to discuss parliamentary elections and to introduce new officials of the party. ADMK district secretary and MP K.R. Arjunan presided over the meeting
A youth was today thrashed by people who suspected him to be a child-lifter in the Government Hospital here.According to police, the youth in his late 20’s was found moving around the maternity ward in the hospital, where strict vigil is being kept, following incidents of child-lifting.
Growing suspicious, a woman constable attempted to nab the youth, who tried to escape after pushing her down.
Hearing the screams, people and police nearby nabbed him and beat him up. However, senior police officials rushed to the spot and rescued the youth, they said.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the youth Karthi was from Madurai and said to be mentally ill, they said.
The Forest Department on Tuesday conducted a trial flight of a drone to monitor the movements of elephants in the Coimbatore forest range.
The drone, fitted with a camera, captured the movement of a herd of elephants moving in Mangarai. Officials drove the herd back into the reserve forest with the help of the sound that came from the drone.
According to District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh the drone was tested from a patta land near the forest boundary in Mangarai. “More than nine forest officials will be trained to operate the drone. We have received only one drone and it will be used depending on the needs in the forest area. It will help monitor the movement of animals,” he added.
The State Government had allotted a drone worth Rs. 5 lakh to the Coimbatore Forest Division to monitor elephant movements and to prevent man-animal conflicts. The drone arrived 15 days back.
Talking to media persons, Chief Conservator of Forests Deepak Srivastava said the Coimbatore Forest Division had reported several man-animal conflicts and the department had been taking steps to prevent such conflicts.
“We can monitor the movement of all type of animals in the forest and can monitor the forest. We will use the drone to monitor and chase elephants back into the forests. If this succeeds, we will use the drone whenever needed,” he added.
The drone was being first used for this purpose in the State in the Coimbatore Forest division. “If wild elephants are disturbing the livelihood of the people, then we will take steps to shift elephants from one place to another or will send them to elephant camps after getting permission from higher authorities,” Deepak said.
After remaining closed for 13 days, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) resumed operations today.
The first flight from Hyderabad landed at 2.05 pm, followed by the Pune-Bengaluru-Kochi one. The schedule of the airport is to operate 33 incoming domestic and international services by midnight. Thirty outgoing flights will be operated before midnight.
At least 1,000 people worked for the last eight days to make the airport operational. The preliminary loss is about Rs 300 crore.
About 2.5 km out of the 10-km of the boundary wall was damaged in the floods.
Water had entered the power system of the airport which is world’s first solar-powered airport.
The country’s first private airport had remained closed since August 14 due to floods.
Small aircraft were operated from Indian Navy’s airport here from August 20.
On behalf of Good Shepherd School in Ooty, a new trust under the name of P.C. Thomas was inaugurated today for the benefit of economically weak students. N. Ram of “The Hindu” along with his wife Mariam Ram presided over the function and inaugurated the trust.
The World Bank today agreed to offer loan to Kerala to rebuild the State after the floods.
The loan will be based on the report submitted by the State Government and should be ratified by the Union Government.
Drinking water, education, transportation are the areas where money would be given.
Normally, it takes three years to sanction a loan. But considering the special case of Kerala, the process would be made faster, World Bank representative Isham Abu said.
The bank officials held talks with the Chief Minister after holding preliminary discussions with the officials at Thiruvananthapuram.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan assured all Central help to the State.
He said the Prime Minister was sympathetic towards the plight of the people of the State.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) customers in Coimabtore and Salem cities would be supplied gas through pipeline in another three years, a top company official said today.
As the Government had allotted the task of carrying out city gas distribution network in these cities to IOC through bids recently, the preliminary works would start soon. This was likely to be completed in another three years,
IOC Executive Director of Tamil Nadu R Sitharthan told reporters here.
On problems being faced in laying pipes, he said this was not like any other pipe-laying projects. Since gas pipeline would be of smaller size, there would not be much of a problem to connect them with the main terminal.
The outlay for completing the project, however, was being work out, he said.
IOC would be investing nearly Rs 7,000 crore for developing infrastructure in Tamil Nadu during this period, he said, adding that it had plans for vast expansion of pipelines and increasing the capacity of plants for petroleum products
As against the average growth of 9.2 per cent of oil companies, IOC had grown at 9.4 per cent and had 2.25 crore gas customers in the State.
Security at Coimbatore airport was stepped up for a while this noon, following reports of a brief halt of AICC president Rahul Gandhi on his way to New Delhi.
TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasu who came to the airport to receive the leader said Rahul was expected to arrive by a chartered flight from Kerala and halt for an hour to take a Delhi flight.
However, due to delay in visiting more flood-affected areas, Rahul left for Delhi from Kerala itself, he said.
On the remarks by Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan that no alliances can pull down BJP, Thirunavukkarasu said there was no chance for BJP in Tamil Nadu and it was still lying down in the State and there was no need to pull it down.
About Tamil Nadu Minister O S Manian’s criticism of newly elected DMK president M K Stalin, he said it was condemnable as Stalin had held various positions in the party from his students days.
Asked about the reported fissures in AIADMK, he said there was a split in that party after the death of Jayalalithaa, particularly differences between minister Jayakumar and Madhusoodanan.
Without any single power centre, AIADMK was riding on two horses, resulting in problems in both the party and the Government, he said, adding that if this continued it would not reach its destination.
On E V K S Elangovan’s remarks that Congress would have a bright future if Thirunavukkarasu joined BJP, he said, “Let him decide his future. it has become a habit for him to talk like this,” Thirunavukkarasu said.
