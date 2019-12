Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An auto rickshaw driver was taken into custody today, for growing ganja plant in the backyard of his house in the city for his own use.

Based on the complaints by the neighbours about the ganja smell emanating from the house, police searched the premises of 20-year old Ranjit in Rathinapuri and found the plants growing in his back yard.

Police detained Ranjit and further investigations on, police said.