Avinashilingam Institute, Coimbatore, bags national award

Coimbatore :The Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women here Tuesday ranked first under the Category of Higher Educational Institutions in India exclusively for Women from Government and Government aided category under Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA).

Among the 674 Institutions that participated in ARIIA ranking, the Institute was awarded the first in the category in the e-Award Ceremony of ARIIA Rankings 2020 held in virtual mode at Delhi.

ARIA is an initiative started by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and implemented through AICTE and Ministry’s Innovation Cell.

The evaluation parameters as assessment indicators for the award are Budget and funding support, Infra structure and facilities, Awareness and promotion of idea generation and innovation, Entrepreneurship Promotion and Support, IP generation, Technology transfer and commercialization, Innovation learning methodology and courses and Innovation in Governance in institutions, a release said.

While Vice Presidenti M. Venkaiah Naidu was the Chief Guest, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Human Resource Development and Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Minister of State of Human Resource Development, were the Guests of Honour.

The Institute Managing Trustee, Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Deans of all Schools congratulates the teaching faculty, non teaching staff and students for their contributions towards achieving this prestigious award.