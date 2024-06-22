Award ceremony of PSG College to be held on June 24.

Covai Post Network

PSG College of Technology is one of the foremost institutions under PSG & Sons’ Charities Trust affiliated to Anna University, Chennai. The college is known for its academic excellence and industry institute collaborations. The mission of this institution is to provide world-class engineering education, foster research and development, evolve innovative applications of technology, encourage entrepreneurship, and ultimately develop young minds capable of assuming leadership of society for the betterment of the country. Several Centres of Excellence are set up with financial support from the Ministry of the Human Resources Development, Department of Science & Technology and other agencies. The college has signed MOUs with renowned research organizations and industries. PSG College of Technology is accredited by NAAC with A grade and has been ranked 63 rd by NIRF 2023.

The Award Ceremony (Science Stream) of PSG College of Technology will be held on 24th June 2024 (Monday) at 3.00 PM in the College Assembly Hall. The Science stream includes various programmes such as five year integrated MSc (Software Systems, Theoretical Computer Science, Data Science, Cyber Security, Fashion Design and Merchandising), two year MSc Applied Mathematics, Master of Computer Applications and three year BSc (Computer Systems and Design, Applied Science). The Principal, PSG College of Technology will welcome and address the gathering. The Award Ceremony will be led by Mr. L. Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Governing Council & Managing Trustee, PSG & Sons’ Charities. The award ceremony address will be given by Dr. Sriram Rajamani, Corporate Vice Preseident and Managing Director of Microsoft Research India. A total of 309 degrees are to be conferred to the graduate batch of 2024 in the science stream.

Chief Guest Profile

Dr. Sriram Rajamani, is a renowed researcher and a leader. He is the Corporate Vice President and Managing Director of Microsoft Research India. Dr. Sriram is also an ACM fellow and a Fellow of Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE), and winner of the Computer Aided Verification Award. He received his PhD in Computer Science at University of California, Berkeley. His work has impacted both academic and industrial practice in programming languages, systems, security and formal verification. He is currently working on reimagining the future of programming and software engineering for large AI models.