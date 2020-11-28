Ban on online gambling games come into force with imprisonment for violators.

Covai Post Network

Consequent to the announcement made by the Chief Minister, an Ordinance has been promulgated by amending the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930, the Chennai City Police Act, 1888 and the Tamil Nadu District Police Act, 1859 to ban Online Rummy and other online games involving betting and wagering, a police press release said.

This is also meant to save the lives of youngsters who get involved in huge debts after playing such gambling games. The said Ordinance has been published on 21.11.2020 in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Extraordinary and has come into immediate effect.

Hence, the Government of Tamil Nadu hereby informs the Public that the persons who are found playing online games involving betting or wagering and the people who open / keep common gaming house are punishable with fine and imprisonment.

Use of computer and any communication devices for online gaming and transfer of funds through electronic mode for betting and wagering in online gaming are banned.

The Companies which conduct online gaming are also liable for punishment.

Realizing the evil effects of online games like Online Rummy which involve betting and wagering, the Public are requested not to indulge in such games.