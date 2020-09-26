Banana Price will be Stable in Nov-December

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The expected average farm gate price for Poovan banana would be Rs. 12 per, Rs.20 for Karpuravalli and Rs. 30 per kg for

Nendhran in the city market during November December.

Subsequent price oscillation will be subjected to monsoon rains and festival demand and farmers are advised to take appropriate selling decision accordingly, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University said today.

The Centre for Agricultural and Rural Development Studies in the Varsity analysed the past 10 years prices of cultivars of Poovan, Karpooravalli and Nendhran bananas of Coimbatore market and come to the prices forecast.

The area under banana is 8.78 lakh hectares with a production of 315.04 lakh tonnes in India and Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala are the major banana producing states.

Tamil Nadu is the leading producer of banana cultivars viz., poovan, karpuravalli and Nendran owing to its climatic and soil conditions, with major banana growing districts being Erode, Theni, Tuticorin, Cuddalore, Trichy, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari. Poovan is also commercially cultivated for leaf purpose throughout Tamil Nadu and in certain parts of Kerala.

Arrivals of poovan banana are to Trichy and Coimbatore markets are from Thanjavur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Trichy and Cuddalore. Karpuravalli banana arrivals are from Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam and Mettupalayam.

Nendran arrivals are from Mettupalayam and Kerala. It is expected that, demand for banana will be static in coming months.