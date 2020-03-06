Bandh by Munnani, Muslim organisation postponed to Saturday

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The bandh announced by both Hindu Munnani and Federation of All Islamic Organisations and All Jamaat for Friday was postponed for Saturday March seven.

The Munnani had Thursday announced for the bandh to protest against the attack on its district secretary Madukkarai Anand, while he was returning home after attending a pro-CAA rally on Wednesday night.

However, the bandh was postponed for Saturday, Munnani announced late night.

Similarly, the Federation also postponed their decision to organise the closure of the shops for Saturday.

They were demanding the arrest of those involved in the hurling of petrol bomb on a mosque in Ganapati and also attack on a Muslim auto driver who was standing near Government Hospital Thursday afternoon.

However, some 100 shops downed their shutters in Valparai in the district responding to the bandh call.

Transport was not not affected and plied as usual, police said.

Security has been beefed up across the city, particularly in sensitive areas.