Bee line in front of shops in Coimbatore to buy and stock for four days

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With announcement of complete four-day lock down from tomorrow, people have started buying for their daily home needs and thronged available markets across the city.

The sudden announcement yesterday evening caught the people unawares and made a beeline in front of grocery stores, vegetable market and road side petty shops and milk booths.

The vehicles were parked at available space blocking the roads and way for other vehicles, leading to traffic snarl as was on a peak hour on a normal day, even people seen flouting sec 144 and also social distancing.

There was heavy demand for milk, both the government and private ones, as the stock got over as early as 7 AM and even permanent customers with monthly cards were given only half their quota, consumers say.

There was also shortage of vegetables, as many started panic buying to stock for the four days, as the roadside vendors finished their stock within one hour.

Meanwhile, the city police has announced that all the corporation limit borders will be closed from Sunday on wards, even as 1,200 police will be deployed.

Ambulance, people with medical emergencies will be allowed, they said.

Only medical shops will be allowed to function and people will be allowed only if they show prescriptions, they said.

Police also warned to book and remand and to seize the vehicles, if they ventured out deliberately.