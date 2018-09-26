Best FPO in Tamil Nadu achieves record turnover of Rs.7.91 crore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) registered as Vellingiri Uzhavan producer Company Ltd (VUPCL) has achieved a record turnover of Rs 7.91 crore during the last financial year, increase of almost 100 per cent compared to previous year.

The FPO was formed in 2013, guided by Isha Foundation, following the loss being incurred by coconut farmers in the village surrounding Thondamuthur area, as the buyers were giving prices based on the size of the coconuts, which were very low comared to market, VUPCL Head, Kumar told reporters at Isha Yoga Centre today.

The company was started with 400 members and now has 1,603 members, mainly producing coconut, arecanut and vegetables and made a turn over of Rs.50,000 in the first year to about Rs.four crore during the previous fiscal, he said.

The company is targeting Rs.10 crore revenue during this fiscal, he said.

Stating that the FPO has gained the highest turnover in Tamil Nadu and has been selected as the best FPO in the State, Kumar said that this is now at ninth place in the entire country.

The FPO is celebrating its 5th annual meet today in which it will discuss the

strategy and plans for the future, as the farmers started getting more than 25 percent profit for their produce, company Director, S P Velumani said.

Velumani said that 70 per cent of the members are small and medium scale farmers and 15 per cent women farmers, who wanted to diversify their business by tapping the potential in arecanut.

On future plans, Kumar said that they are planning to extend the company to areas such as Thadagam oncity outskrits and Udumalaipet in Tirupur district.

The company has already negotiated with Coir board for supplying coir pith and other materials required for making coir products, he said.

Being the project advisor, Isha a Foundation and its Founder, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, is serving a great part in uplifting this company and the livelihood of the farmers as well, they said.

The Foundation is providing a great support towards taking the agricultural benefits and plans of the Central and the State governments to the farmers, providing training to them and increasing the quality of the goods and taking them to the best market, Kumar said.