Bharathiar University introduces smart social worker app

Coimbatore : The social work department of Bharathiar University on APJ Abdul Kalam’s 87th birth anniversary today signed an agreement with Climate Smart Technologies (CST), Pollachi, for a social work education app. The agreement was signed in the presence of Bharathiar Registrar in-charge Dr R Saravana Selvan for the app which will work for the common cause of promoting smartphone-based Android app and other ICT products for advancing social work education.

After the validation and improvement of the app, the department proposes to further its usage among its affiliated colleges, NGOs and other institutes under the Digital India, UGC, MHRD and through other projects to digitise education for building social work big data leading to artificial intelligence, according to the varsity.

The agreement recognises the part of academic, research, field and survey work done in field of medical psychiatric, family welfare, HR, counseling casework and group work. It would enable social work students to use smartphones and get trained in CST-developed apps through various ongoing projects with farmer producer organisations, self-help groups and village organisations. It will help enhance future proof skill-based education for sustainable employment at national and international levels.