  • Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah briefs media over KJ George being booked in DySP suicide case
  • SC issues guidelines to govt. for crackdown on the infamous Blue Whale Challenge
  • Madras HC dismisses PIL against Mersal
  • Kamal Haasan warns of floods in Chennai; Says govt. turning blind eye to dumping waste in Kosasthalaiyar creek
  • Audio tape released of BJP leader Varun Patel offering bribe to Patidar leader Narendra Patel
Coimbatore

Bharathiar varsity students hold dengue awareness rally

Covai Post Network
October 27, 2017

Students from Bharathiar University held a dengue awareness rally yesterday in Rathinapuri to create awareness about dengue and ways to prevent it.

Master of Social Work students in association with Coimbatore Corporation took out the rally from Rathinapuri to Power House in Tatabad. It was flagged off by City Health Officer K Santhosh Kumar.

As many as 30 students participated in the rally and distributed dengue awareness pamphlets to people. They also performed a street play at various junctions with the message of how to stay safe from dengue.

