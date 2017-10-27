Bharathiar varsity students hold dengue awareness rally

Students from Bharathiar University held a dengue awareness rally yesterday in Rathinapuri to create awareness about dengue and ways to prevent it.
Master of Social Work students in association with Coimbatore Corporation took out the rally from Rathinapuri to Power House in Tatabad. It was flagged off by City Health Officer K Santhosh Kumar.
As many as 30 students participated in the rally and distributed dengue awareness pamphlets to people. They also performed a street play at various junctions with the message of how to stay safe from dengue.
