Bhavani expected to be in spate, flood alert sounded

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: A flood alert has been sounded to the people living on the banks of Bhavani river, near Mettupalayam and low lying area to move to safer places, as surplus water from Piloor Dam is being released with immediate effect.

With South West monsoon active in the district and nearby Nilgiris district, the water inflow into the dam, one of the drinking water sources, was 10,000 cusecs, which may result in overflowing of the dam.

As a safety measure, 6,000 cusecs of water will be released through two sluice gates by this evening to Bhavani river, which is expected to be in spate, a release from District Collector T.N. Hariharan said.

“In view of this the people living on the banks and low lying areas are asked to move to safer places,” he said.

Meanwhile, Siruvani, another major drinking water source, is also brimming to full capacity of 50 feet deep dam, after a gap of four years, official sources said.

This ensured no water shortage for Coimbatoreans till next summer, they said.

Valaparai in the district, bore the brunt with non-stop rains for the last two days, forcing the adding the administration to declare holidays for educational institutions, including Tuesday.