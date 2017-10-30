Bid to kill self, powerloom worker remanded to custody

A powerloom unit owner, who attempted self immolation with his minor son at the office of the District Superintendent of Police here, was remanded to 15 days custody.
According to police, Kumar from Karuthampatti had come to the SP Office with his seven-year-old son to air his grievance. He suddenly poured kerosene on himself and his son and lit a match stick, when police over powered him.
Kumar had given a loan of Rs. 10 lakh to Mohanraj, a jeweller, a few months ago. When Kumar asked for the money back, Mohanraj, not only refused to return it but also threatened to file a complaint against him for usury.
However, a case under Section 309 of IPC (bid to commit suicide) was registered against Kumar. He was arrested and remanded to custody for 15 days.
