Big exploding sound force people to come out of house in Tirupur 

Coimbatore : Panic gripped Thursday morning in various areas in Tirupur, following a big sound of explosion, forcing the residents

to come out of their houses.

The people ran out of their houses as the sound was so deafening that they feared that earth quake has stuck the area like Kangeyam, Palladam, Mangalam, Pongalur and two other villages in that district around 10.30 AM, police said.

Even as police started investigating, some villager expressed their suspicion that the sound could be that of some war planes, with powerful sonic boom, taking test trial by flying in the areas from Sulur Air Force Station on the city outskirts.

The station has received the new Tejas Mk1 FOC fighter Wednesday and similar sound was heard when it was taking sortie.