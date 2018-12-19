BJP appeals to remove Rahul Gandhi from his position over Rafale agreement

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : BJP District Unit on Wednesday appealed to the President to remove Congress president, Rahul Gandhi from his position of public servant for his continued outbursts on Rafale issue.

In a letter to the President, a copy of which was released to the press, the party said that it wanted to bring to his notice that in the matter of Rafael Agreement, Rahul Gandhi, an MP, has been misguiding and misleading the people of the Country purely on the basis of inaccurate, illogical and baseless arguments.

Four petitions filed in the Supreme Court, raisng three particular issues of decision making, price and offset partners were particularly raised in these petitions and Court on December 14 gave it’s decision on these petitions and found that the overall process in the Rafale Agreement was transparent and as per the rules.

The Court has also given a message with this decision that the matters related to National Security should not be brought to the Court just on the basis of unfounded doubts and misleading news items, the letter, sent through the

District Collector by party District president, C R Nandakumar, said.

Stating that the Congress led UPA government had kept this matter hanging during their complete terms, it said that after BJP led NDA government was formed under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the matter moved in a positive direction, with a very transparent process.

“It is unfortunate that the Congress Party had kept dilly dallying this important need of the Armed Forces of the\ Country and today, they are misleading the people of this Country on the basis of inaccurate facts, ” it said.

Now, after the decision of the Supreme Court, it is very much clear that the Congress Party and its president, Rahul Gandhi has been using this issue only for the sake of their own narrow political benefits.

” This is a very serious matter that an elected representative of the country, who is also a President of a National Party is misleading the people of the country on basis of inaccurate facts.

Such campaigns also malign the image of the Country at the international level and Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour and acts in this matter have been insensitive to the security and safety of the Country and appear anti-National,” the letter said.

Now, after this decision of Court, whatever Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party had said about the Rafeal Agreement are found as complete and blatant lie and the party is seeking his removal from his position considering the national security, the letter said.