BJP functionary booked for alleged disrespect to Tricolour in Coimbatore

A senior BJP functionary has been booked on charges of disrespecting the National Flag, by hoisting it on the party flagpole in Ganapathy in the city.

Based on complaints from a few people, a case against BJP area zonal president, Venkatesh under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act for hoisting the flag during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, police said.

Besides Venkatesh, a few party members were also booked under Section 2 (insult to Indian national flag and the Constitution of India) of

Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act late Monday evening, they said.

Police also received similar complaints, where some senior State BJP leaders attended the celebrations, where Tricolour was hoisted on party mast and some of the videos have gone viral in the social media.

Further investigations are on, police said.