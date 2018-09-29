BJP has become the focal point in Tamil Nadu politics: Union minister

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : BJP is becoming the focal point in the Tamil Nadu politics, Union Minister of state for finance, Pon Radhakrishnan said on Saturday.

Replying to a question on the allegations by DMK President, M K Stalin that BJP was behind the recent protest meeting by AIADMK, Radhakrishnan said that BJP has become the talking point for all the political parties either to criticise or appreciate.

Stating that a situation has arisen that BJP has become the focal point in the present politics of Tamil Nadu, he said that AIADMK was saying that BJP was behind DMK and DMK accuses BJP of being behind AIADMK.

"These parties have now realised the fact," he said adding "we are not behind anyone, but functioning as a leader".

On Rafael corruption charges, Radhakrishnan said that this was nothing but the reflection of the political fever for the coming Lok Sabha elections, despite the concerned ministers, including Defence minister giving required clarifications.

On Supreme court verdicit on Sabarimala issue, Radhakrishnan said that reports reaching him suggested that devotees were shellshocked after the verdict, since they were in favour of the continuation of traditional method, as followed all these years.

When asked about the stand of the Centre, he said that there was no role for the Central Government in this and State had to take steps in this regard.

He came to know that Devaswom Board was taking steps in this regard Radhakrishnan said.