Edition - 1578, Friday
Coimbatore

BJP indulging in divertionary tactics: CPIM

Covai Post Network

November 7, 2019

Coimbatore : The ruling BJP was trying to divert the public attention on its failure such as unemployment and economic slowdown by raising unnecessary issues through Sangh Parivar, CPIM Politburo member,

G Ramakrishnan alleged Thursday. The recent incident of saffronisation of Tamil Saint Poet Thiruvalluvar was part of such tactics by BJP, Ramakrishnan told reporters here.

BJP, which was given a second term to rule, was neglecting the problems faced by the general public, which has resulted in unemployment, not seen for the last 50 years and economic and industrial slowdown, he said.

Unable to tackle these problems, BJP has chosen to divert the attention of the country, by raising unnecessary issues, like Thiruvalluvar saffronisation, he alleged, and said that the Hindu Makkal katchi, one of the limbs of Sangh Parivar had indulged in cheap publicity by adorning the statue of the saint poet with a saffron shawl.

Hindu Makkal Katchi leader, Arjun Sampath should be booked for destruction of public property and not not just in an ordinary case, said Ramakrishnan who was here to attend the celebrations of October revolution being observed on this day.

