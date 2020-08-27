BJP will be a major force in TN after assembly polls: Annamalai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : BJP will be a major force in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly elections, ex-IPS officer, Annamalai Kuppusamy, who joined the party a day ago, said Thursday.

Talking to reporters on his visit to the party office here, Annamalai said that Coimbatore is a main bastion for BJP, which is working for the welfare of the common people.

Stating that BJP will pave a new path in Tamil Nadu, he said the young generation under the age of 45 years was looking at the BJP for development and will extend their support to the party in the polls.

There was no Hindi imposition in the New Education Policy and Tamils were given importance in the Centre, he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving respect to Tamil language where ever he was going.

When asked about the ongoing debate on NEET, Annamalai said that experts and academicians were supporting the conduct of the exams, even as it was being successfully conducted in neighbouring Kerala.

Both the Dravidian parties have failed to handle the economy of the State and the development is stagnant in the last 20 years, he said