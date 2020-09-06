  • Download mobile app
September 6, 2020
BJP workers block highway demanding closure of ACC unit, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 6, 2020

Coimbatore : Nearly 400 BJP members Sunday staged a road-roko in Madukkarai on the outskirts, resulting in traffic block on Palakkad Highway, demanding immediate closure of ACC Cement unit, which emits dust and smoke to the area in the vicinity, which is hazardous to health.

Earlier, the workers, led by South District BJP president Vasantharajan, took out a procession on the highway, raising slogans against the unit, which has become hazardous to the health of residents and also environment pollution.

Earlier in the week, over 50 women in the area, particularly Kurumbampalayam had laid siege of the office of the unit for two days, seeking solutions to the problem, persisting for the last few years and the management assured to solve within one month.

However, BJP workers suddenly agitated and squatted on the highway, blocking traffic for a while, seeking immediate closure, police said.

They also wanted to withdraw cases against the women, who had laid siege of the ACC office and cautioned to intensify the agitation, including
put locks on the factory, police said .

