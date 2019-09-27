  • Download mobile app
27 Sep 2019
Coimbatore

Black flag demo against increased property tax on October 10

Covai Post Network

September 27, 2019

Coimbatore : Major opposition parties today decided to stage a black flag demonstration here on October 10, seeking the withdrawal of 100 per cent increase in the property tax by the City corporation, which they termed as an additional burden on the common man.

The decision, taken at the meeting of representatives of political parties under the leadership of DMK MLA, N Karthik, also demanded for cancellation of 26- year contract given to French firm Suez for drinking water supply and maintenance.

Briefing reporters on the deliberations of the meeting, Karthik said that party workers, belonging to Secular Progressive Alliance, will wear black shirts and hold black flags during the demonstration.

The alliance had given a call for one-day city bandh today which was banned by the Madras High Court, following which the parties decided the future course of action, as police also denied permission for a demonstration, he said.

TNCC Working president, Mayura S Jayakumar, CPIM MP P R Natarajan MDMK disrtict secretary, R R Mohankumar, CPI deputy secretary, R Devaraj, CPIM District secretary, V Ramamurthy and local leaders of various other parties participated in the meeting.

