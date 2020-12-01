Body of new born baby girl found from Coimbatore GH toilet

Covai Post Network

The body of a newborn girl baby found in the toilet of Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital has shocked the people of Coimbatore.

The staff of the hospital recovered the dead body of of the newborn from the toilet which was located in the red zone of CMCH.

The body was recovered and sent to postmortem. Police have begun investigation into this case. The staff of the hospital have been wondering how the baby that was admitted to the Emergency ICU landed up dead in the hospital’s toilet.

They are also investigating on whose child it was and following all angles to find who could have dumped the girl baby into the toilet.