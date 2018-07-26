  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
26 Jul 2018, Edition - 1108, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Govt orders CBI probe in Cambridge Analytica
  • J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara
  • Mumbai charter plane crash case: BJP MP makes sensational claim in Lok sabha, says ‘company owned by top NCP Neta’
  • PNB fraudsters Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi asked to appear before the court under the new Fugitive Offenders Act
  • West Bengal Assembly passes bill to change the state’s name from West Bengal to ‘Bangla’
  • No casualties have been reported in the Indian Embassy, which is located near the US embassy in Beijing
  • Bomb blast near US Embassy in Beijing, China
  • Kerala police arrest Mohammed Rifa, Campus Front State Secretary in Ernakulam, Kerala in the Abhimanyu murder case
  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar orders CBI probe on shelter home where 29 girls were raped
  • Another showdown between Delhi govt and Lt Governor in Supreme Court today
Travel

Coimbatore

Body of women’s hostel owner found in well in Tirunvelveli district

Covai Post Network

July 26, 2018

Coimbatore : The owner of a private women’s hostel wanted in connection with a complaint that he along with the woman warden lured inmates for sexual favour was found dead in a well in Alankulam in Tirunelveli district today.

Cases had been registered against Jagannathan and warden Punita under Prevention of Atrocities Against Women Act for their alleged involvement in attempting to lure five girls during the birthday party on July 22 in a city hotel and trying to force them to consume liquor. They were told to contact the hostel owner who would provide everything they wanted.

Police are on the lookout for the two, who went absconding immediately after the parents lodged complaints against Jagannathan (48) and Punita (32).

On information that a body was floating in the well in Alangulam, local police rushed to the spot and were able to identify it as that of Jagannathan.

In the backdrop of the reports that the hostel was run without valid licence, police are probing the matter, including whether Jagannathan had committed suicide, fell under the influence of liquor or whether it was a case of murder, police said.

The body will be brought to the city after postmortem, they said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿