05 Mar 2020, Edition - 1696, Thursday
Both Hindu and Muslim organisations call for bandh tomorrow

Covai Post Network

March 5, 2020

Coimbatore : Both Hindu and Muslim organisations have called for dawn to dusk bandh on Friday for a single related issue but for separate reason.

While Hindu Munnani called for the bandh to protest against the attack on its district secretary Madukkarai Anand Wednesday night, the Islamic organisations will observe the bandh to protest against the hurling of petro filled bottle on a mosque in the city.

Munnani president,, Kadeshwara Subramanian blamed the hand of some Muslim outfit behind the attack on Anand, Muslim organisations including SDPI and PFI, charged that the Hindu outfit was deliberately blaming the Muslims for the attack,  which was purely due to personal enmity and attempting to foment communal problem in the peace loving city.

Without taking chance, police is beefing up security for the bandh and are keeping strict vigil at communally sensitive areas. 

