Boy mistakes rat poison for chocolate; dies

Coimbatore: In a tragic incident, a 10-year old boy died early on Monday after eating rat poison mistaking it for chocolate.

According to police, Muthuselvan, a Class 5 student of Telungupalayam in the city consumed a billet mistaking it for chocolate while playing on Sunday evening with friends.

As the boy fainted and started foaming at the mouth, his friends alerted the boy’s parents, who realised that he had consumed rat poison and rushed him to the Government Hospital.

However, Muthuselvan didn’t respond to treatment and died on Monday morning, plunging Telugupalayam in gloom.