  • Download mobile app
11 Nov 2019, Edition - 1581, Monday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri, J&K. Army retaliates to Pak firing.
  • Congress meeting over Maharashtra assembly formation to commence at 10 AM.
  • If Shiv Sena wants to defy people’s mandate, good luck to them, says Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil
Travel

Coimbatore

Boy mistakes rat poison for chocolate; dies

Covai Post Network

November 11, 2019

Coimbatore: In a tragic incident, a 10-year old boy died early on Monday after eating rat poison mistaking it for chocolate.

According to police, Muthuselvan, a Class 5 student of Telungupalayam in the city consumed a billet mistaking it for chocolate while playing on Sunday evening with friends.

As the boy fainted and started foaming at the mouth, his friends alerted the boy’s parents, who realised that he had consumed rat poison and rushed him to the Government Hospital.

However, Muthuselvan didn’t respond to treatment and died on Monday morning, plunging Telugupalayam in gloom.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿