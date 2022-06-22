Brain dead 22 year old College Student gives life to 8 persons

Covai Post Network

The deceased Mr.S.V.Dhineesh Age 22, survived by his Father Mr.Venkateswaran and Mother Mrs.Shanthi living at Ponnuvel Nagar 2nd Street, Narasothipatty, Alagapuram, Salem. . On the fateful day 18.06.2022 Evening around 5.30pm, he met with an accident near Sathy Road Ganesapuram, Annur, Immediately he was taken to nearby Private hospital for first aid treatment, then after to KMCH Avanashi Road Coimbatore, for specialized treatment. During the treatment he didn’t responded much and declared brain dead on 20.06.2022 The family stood clueless and his Father Mr.Venkateswaran and Mother Mrs.Shanthi came forward generously to donate Mr.S.V.Dhineesh ’s organs.

Multi Organ Transplant Surgeons and team harvested Heart, Kidneys, Liver, Eyes, Skin and Bone from the body of the deceased in accordance with the regulations prescribed by the Transplant Authority, Govt. of Tamil Nadu. The harvested organs i.e. One Kidney and Liver were transplanted at KMCH, Heart, One Kidney, Eyes, Skin and Bone was sent to Private Hospital at Coimbatore. The family members felt proud that his organs gave new lease of lives to 8 needy people.

In honouring their gesture, Dr. Nalla G Palaniswami, Chairman, KMCH thanked the family for their bold and timely decision on organ donation. He added that this act of generosity will bring in more awareness towards this Nobel cause.