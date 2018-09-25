Brain dead woman gives new lease of life to 3 persons

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 50-year old brain dead woman became instrumental in saving the lives of three needy persons, after her vital organstransplanted on them in a city hospital.

Indirani of Pethampalayam in Erode district suddenly fell unconscious on September 15 due to high blood pressure and brain hemorrage and was brought to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) here.

She was being treated in ICU,but was declared brain dead yesterday.

Indirani’s husband Muthusamy came forward to donate his wife’ organs and subsequently, kidney and liver of the deceased were harvested, a KMCH release said.

Kidneys were transplanted on two patients in the hospital and the liver sent to a private hospital in Tiruchirapalli, it said.