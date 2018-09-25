25 Sep 2018, Edition - 1169, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Another big SC verdict tomorrow: Top court to decide if court proceedings should be live streamed
- SC’s Aadhaar judgement tomorrow
- PM Modi unable to answer our questions, says Congress President Rahul Gandhi
- NC accepts Junaid Mattu’s resignation
- National Conference spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu resigns from party to contest civic polls from Srinagar
- ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is not only an electoral phrase. It is our way, says PM Modi
- Kerala Nun Rape Case: FIR filed against Missionaries of Jesus for revealing the identity of the victim
- BJP President Amit Shah addresses mega-rally in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
- Court directs issue of notice in 19 year old murder case against UP CM Yogi Adityanath
- The country won’t be distracted by Rahul Gandhi’s shameless lie: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law Minister
Brain dead woman gives new lease of life to 3 persons
Covai Post Network
September 25, 2018
Coimbatore : A 50-year old brain dead woman became instrumental in saving the lives of three needy persons, after her vital organstransplanted on them in a city hospital.
Indirani of Pethampalayam in Erode district suddenly fell unconscious on September 15 due to high blood pressure and brain hemorrage and was brought to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) here.
She was being treated in ICU,but was declared brain dead yesterday.
Indirani’s husband Muthusamy came forward to donate his wife’ organs and subsequently, kidney and liver of the deceased were harvested, a KMCH release said.
Kidneys were transplanted on two patients in the hospital and the liver sent to a private hospital in Tiruchirapalli, it said.