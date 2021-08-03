Breastfeeding – a gift that lasts a lifetime

Covai Post Network

In tune with the theme: “Protect Breastfeeding – A Shared Responsibility” and in keeping with the words of Anwar Fazal “The natural power of breastfeeding is one of the greatest wonders of the world”, the 29th World breast feeding week-2021 is now being celebrated at Coimbatore under the aegis of the PSG College of Nursing.

It got underway on August 2 with a keynote address and unveiling of the theme by Dr.A.Jayasudha,Principal,PSG College of Nursing.

An International Webinar on “Magic Ingredient: Essence of Life in New Normal Era” marked the occasion, Ms. Nupur Bidla MSW, Director Advocacy, BPNI, New Delhi, Dr. M.D. Santhi, Assistant Professor, College of Nursing, Farasan, Jazan University, MOHE, KSA , Mrs. Frincy Francis, Lecturer, MCH Dept, College of Nursing, SQU, Muscat, Oman. and Mrs. Keerthika Perumal, Registered Nurse Midwife, Wimmera Base Hospital, Victoria, Australia were the listed speakers of the day.The insightful presentations were on Shared Responsibility, Emerging Evolution in E- Lactation, Panaromic Perspectives: Impact of Covid on Breastfeeding and Breastfeeding Beyond Barriers.

On the second day a health related talk on

“Innate Life – Encased Ecstasy” was organized forl Antenatal and Postnatal Mothers emphasizing breastfeeding safety during the Pandemic .

Tomorrow a raffle for antenatal and postnatal mothers will be held at the OBG Ward, PSG Super Speciality Hospitals, Coimbatore.

It will be followed by a state level mask painting contest for nursing students on August 5.

The nest day a You Tube Channel (PSG Shashthi) will be launched.

The You Tubers comprise a dedicated info team of Midwifery educators who will help couples and mothers acquire information on multitudinal aspects of Pre-conceptional Counseling, Antenatal Care, Intranatal Care, Postnatal and Newborn Care. It will strive to provide a service that will be professional and safe.

The curtain will come down on August 7 with a short video on promotion of breastfeeding. The week will highlight the threat posed

by Covid to maternal and child health.It will underscore the fact that breastfeeding is a lifeline and a shield that protects infants.

It will drive home the message breastfeeding is a gift that lasts a lifetime”.