Brick kiln worker dies after elephant attack

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A brick kiln worker died after a stray elephant attacked him in Periya Thadagam area in the early hours of Saturday.

The 23-year old Babul Hussain was one among a few migrant workers employed in the kiln on the outskirts and he along with other tried to chase away the elephant which entered it around 7 AM, police said.

In the melee the pachyderm attacked Hussain, who sustained serious injuries all over the body.

On information, forest department officials rushed to the spot and managed to chase away the elephant to the jungles

They brought the injured Hussain to the government Hospital here who died some times after admission.

Police have registered a case and investigations on.