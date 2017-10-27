Bring the killers of Ruksana to book, parents urge police

Parents of Ruksana, whose body was exhumed from Kallar near Mettupalayam five days ago, today requested the police here to take stringent action against the culprits and hand over the case to Special Investigation Team.

One Prashanth was arrested in connection with the incident, after he was taken to the spot from where the body was exhumed on October 22. Police had traced Prashanth thorugh his cell phone, as his number was the last one registered

in the deceased’s phone.

In a petition submitted to the City Police Commissioner, A Amalraj, the parents said that Prashanth had come to their house some six months ago and unnecessarily picked up quarrel with their daughter and family members.

Though a case was filed against Prashanth in nearby police station citing threat to life of their daughter, no action was taken against him, they said.

Ruksana was missing from October 16 from their house and a missing complaint was lodged on October 18, they rued.