Brookefields wins marketing award

Brookefields mall was awarded the best marketing IP of the year in South Zone by The Activation Venue Forum in New Delhi recently.

‘Brookefields Kalyana Vaibhavam’ is an innovative, themed wedding show held at the mall in October. Brookefields Marketing Manager NA Sujatha and Senior Marketing Assistant Swetha T, received the award. Brookefields is winning this award for second consecutive year. Last year it won the award for organising the most number of mall events in south zone.

Brookefields COO Ashwin Balasubramaniam said, “This award is a motivation to continue creating newer and innovative events to cater to the Coimbatore market.”