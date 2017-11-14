  • Download mobile app
  • PM Modi meets Japan PM Shinzo Abe at the ASEAN Summit
  • Chennai: Woman burnt to death by jilted lover. Victim’s mother and sister also injured
  • Ryan Murder Probe: CBI to summon 4 SIT members today
  • Kerala: Three men in police custody in connection with murder of RSS worker in Thrissur

Brookefields wins marketing award

Covai Post Network

November 14, 2017

Brookefields mall was awarded the best marketing IP of the year in South Zone by The Activation Venue Forum in New Delhi recently.

‘Brookefields Kalyana Vaibhavam’ is an innovative, themed wedding show held at the mall in October. Brookefields Marketing Manager NA Sujatha and Senior Marketing Assistant Swetha T, received the award. Brookefields is winning this award for second consecutive year. Last year it won the award for organising the most number of mall events in south zone.

Brookefields COO Ashwin Balasubramaniam said, “This award is a motivation to continue creating newer and innovative events to cater to the Coimbatore market.”

