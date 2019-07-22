BSL looking at conducting kabaddi matches for women

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Bharat Super League (BSL) will look into conducting kabaddi tournament for women in the near future, an organising committee member said Monday.

Introducing the the semi-finalists of the second edition of Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League kabaddi tournament, BSL organising committee member, Rajeev Chaudhary told reporters that the tournament caters to aspirations of rural kabbadi players and excitement of the local audience.

The successful tournament had given rural players a recognised platform to boost their aspirations in the sport activities, he said.

Responding to the request from Tamil Nadu Amateur Kabaddi Association secretary, A Saffiyullah for conducting a women’s tournament, he readily agreed and said BSL will look into to have tournament for women.

A former national cricketer S Badrinath, congratulating the semi-finalists said that the game required great skill, strength and movement. The players should be not only strong physically but mentally also, he said.

A total of 128 teams from eight Western districts of Tamil Nadu participated in the 12-day tournament and Erode, Coimbatore, Salem and Karur entered the semi-finals, with final slated for late in the evening