Bus capacity to increase in Coimbatore post relaxations

Covai Post Network

Post the state government permitting buses to operate at 100 per cent capacity, the Coimbatore Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has increased the number of buses in the district.

860 buses were operated on Saturday in Coimbatore, of which 280 were mofussil and 580 were town buses, officials said. Nearly 90 per cent of the fleet is in operation. Inter-State and air-conditioned buses are yet to be operated though.

All drivers and conductors will wear masks inside the buses. Only those passengers with masks will be allowed to board the buses. Officials say that there hasn’t been an increase in the patronage of the buses in the district.