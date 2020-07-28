Buses and passengers entering with fake e-passes

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district administration and police department are in a quandary over the entry of omnibuses from other states to the city, with fake E-passes during the wee hours, even as intensified preventive measure

to check the spread of coronavirus infection,are in place.

There was a spike in the Covid-19 positive cases in the district, recording 1,800 cases in the last 12 days including 313 Monday alone, which was a major source of concern for the administration.

Based on the inputs from some social activists, administration stepped up the intensified

checking and detained a bus coming from Maharashtra past midnight on Monday and found it was travelling with a fake pass,police said.

The activists had blamed the entry of such buses and passengers, particularly from Maharashtra as the main cause for the spike in the cases in the district, as the passengers were not not undergoing tests, on entry.

Police are looking into how the buses entered Coimbatore without proper passes and managed to cross various other districts.

Meanwhile, CPIM Coimbatore MP, P R Natarajan today urged the collector and health department to set up testing centres at taluk level, considering the increasing trend day by day.

To protect the people from contracting the infection, there should be more preventive and treatment centres,particularly at the taluk level,Natarajan said. With private hospitals charging high fees for Covid-19 treatment,

the people are preferring Government facilities , Natarajan said.