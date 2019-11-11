By-poll results proved that there was no political vaccum in TN: CM

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The results of recent by-polls to the two assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu had proved that there was no no political vaccum in the State, Chief Minister, K Palanisamy said Monday.

Replying to a specific question on the issue of vacuum as claimed by Tamil actor, Rajnikanth, Palanisamy told reporters at the city airport that he is an actor and not a political leader. “How can one conclude on the remarks of a person who is unrelated to politics?” Palanisamy asked and said that media was publicising these remarks to create sensation.

Commenting on the local body elections, the chief minister said that the dates have to be announced by the Election Commission.

The alliance during the Lok Sabha elections will continue for the local body elections also, he said.

Steps will be taken to make Mamallapuram, which is in under archaeological department, a major tourist destination jointly by the centre and state governments, he said.

The revenue minister has already made it clear that there was no pollution in Chennai, Palanisamy said.