02 Sep 2020, Edition - 1877, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Call for self discipline to combat Corona

D.Radhakrishnan

September 2, 2020

Udhagamandalam : Self discipline is the need of the hour.Emphasising this the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said at Iduhatty on Wednesday that the Government has spelt out guidelines for keeping the Corona virus at bay.

It is upto the people to protect themselves and simultaneously create awareness about the malady among their family members. Pointing out that people of all ages including children were vulnerable to the Corona virus attack,she said that gatherings including funerals and weddings should be eschewed. Young kids,the elderly and pregnant women should, in particular,exercise extra caution. At present people falling under various categories, are being affected in the Nilgiris.

Distribution of safety kits containing masks,sanitizers etc to 200 small tea growers of Iduhatty and surroundings,markedthe occasion.
Among those present were the Project Director,District Rural Development Agency Ms.Getsy Leema Amalini and the District Panchayat Chairman Mr.Mayan

