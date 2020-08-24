Call to conduct medical camps to control Corona

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: The urgent need for organising medical camps to check the spread of the Corona virus,was stressed at a meeting held at Coonoor on Monday.

Monitoring officer for the Nilgiris Ms.Supriya Sahu who presided observed that while steps are being taken in the district,in accordance with the directions of the government, to check the spread of the virus,there is a need to conduct medical camps particularly in containment areas.

Steps should be taken to increase accommodation with bed facilities in government hospitals and private medical centres. More Covid care centres should be opened.

Complete details about affected persons should be obtained and all their primary and secondary contacts should be tested,if they displayed any symptom.

Immunity boosting medicines should be distributed to all the residents.

Collector of Nilgiris Ms.J.Innocent Divya said that medical camps should be conducted continuously for ten days in containment areas to detect infections.

Awareness about use of masks and frequent washing of hands,should be enhanced.

Among those who participated were the Joint Director (Health) Dr.Palanisamy,head,Government medical college Dr.Raveendran, Deputy Director ( Public Health) Dr.Balusamy and Government Hospital Superintendent Dr.Hiriyan Ravikumar.