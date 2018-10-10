  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
10 Oct 2018, Edition - 1184, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • After Satyendra Jain, AAP Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot under Income Tax radar. IT raids are currently underway in 16 places
  • 4-year-old girl gets India’s first skull implant in Pune: Doctors
  • Touching a woman inappropriately at the workplace can land you in jail for 5 yrs
Travel

Coimbatore

Call to end gold loans for agriculture

Covai Post Network

October 10, 2018

Coimbatore : The Coimbatore Consumer Cause, a consumer organisation, has demanded discontinuation of the interest subvention scheme for gold loan.

Genuine agriculturists should be provided interest concession in other agriculture loans, it said.

As per an RBI directive earlier, there should be some documentary proof that the borrower was a bona fide agriculturist to get gold loan under agricultural finance with a concessional interest. With decontrol of the interest regime by the RBI, the instructions were diluted. “In our conservative estimate, around 90 per cent of gold loans under agricultural finance are availed of only by non-agriculturists for purpose other than agriculture,” said organisation secretary K Kathirmathiyon.

Many commercial banks were misusing the facility. The State Government of Tamil also had complained about this to the Reserve Bank of India. Banks sanctioned gold loan under agricultural finance up to a limit of Rs 1 lakh without any proof of it being used for agriculture purposes, he added.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿