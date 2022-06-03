Call to showcase talent in cultural events

Covai Post Network

Fantabulous -22 the National Level Intercollegiate Cultural Fiesta’s Inaugural session was held on 02.06.2022 at P. K Das Memorial Auditorium.

From Tamilnadu and Kerala more than1750 students from sixty four colleges participated.

Dr. B. Anirudhan Principal, Nehru Arts and Science College welcome the gathering.

Adv. Dr. P. KRISHNADAS, Chairman & Managing Trustee, Nehru Group of Institutions, Presided over the function. In his presidential address, he emphasized the importance of exhibiting talents in various cultural events. He also stressed that it can develop the students’ physical and mental stamina. It will give happiness and refreshment to the students and boost them to get more marks in academics.

Ms. SHREE GOPIKA NEELNATH in her chief guest address elevated the young minds with essential thoughts about life. She insisted that students must develop their cultural talents with academics. she pointed out that the institutions should play an important role in encouraging the students to build their competence in various cultural events. She pinpointed that these types of cultural events bring lot of laurels to the students to exhibit their hidden talents.

Mr. ROSHAN JACOB MATHEW in his special address he revealed that these types of cultural events help the participants to grow in different dimensions. he expressed that cultural makes student to exhibit their team work, innovation and to acquire other managerial skills. He also stated that winning or losing makes no difference in this day but participating and putting their maximum energy is matters.

Dr. P. Krishna Kumar, CEO and Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions, in his felicitation. He stressed that through these cultural they can boost their energy with positive attitude and stress fee mind in every walks of their life. He accentuated that winning or losing in not important than participating in the events is important.

The day was colored with so many cultural events followed by the inaugural session.

Dr. R. MALTHI convener proposed vote of thanks. In the session prizes were distributed to the winners by the Dignitaries.