Calling all technophiles to LOGIN events

Covai Post Network

LOGIN, the annual edition of the technical symposium, conducted by Computational Sciences Association and Computer Applications Association of PSG College of Technology, will be held here on September 28 -29.

Each year, LOGIN explores the many facets of science and technology and the profound impact they have on our lives. The event conducted by PSG College of Technology, is stepping into its 30th year this time.

The theme of LOGIN this year is “Triades of digital progression”. With something to offer for everyone, LOGIN is the ideal destination for all technophiles – young or old, neophyte or expert, student or professional – to witness, learn and experience the wonders of science and technology.

This edition of LOGIN will engage the students with 18 stimulating events. Students from all over India who have a technical academic background can take part in the events.

Every event that is being hosted will be judged by technical experts. Students will have a chance to win prizes worth two lakh rupees.

For registrations, please visit our official website,www.psglogin.in.



For details please contact – Login organising committee +91 8248747010, +91 74026 68777