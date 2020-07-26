  • Download mobile app
26 Jul 2020, Edition - 1839, Sunday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • HRD ministry sets up panel to form guidelines for more students studying in India
  • Congress to hold protests across Rajasthan against BJP on Saturday
  • Countries fighting #Covid_19 in decentralised manner doing better: Raghuram Rajan
Travel

Coimbatore

Canteen worker arrested for uploading child porn video on social media

Covai Post Network

July 26, 2020

Coimbatore : A 48-year old man has been arrested on charges of uploading child porn video on his Facebook page.

Sunil Kumar hailing from Kerala works in a canteen within the city Airport premises and resides at Malumichampatti in rural limits.

The arrest was made on Saturday night, based on the details, including the IP (internet protocol) address, given by National Crime Records Bureau that the man had uploaded the video on his Face Book page on May second last, police said on Sunday.

Cases under Section 15 (i) of POCSO Act and Section 67A and 67B of IT Act were registered against him. He has been remanded to judicial
custody.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿