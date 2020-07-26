Canteen worker arrested for uploading child porn video on social media

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : A 48-year old man has been arrested on charges of uploading child porn video on his Facebook page.

Sunil Kumar hailing from Kerala works in a canteen within the city Airport premises and resides at Malumichampatti in rural limits.

The arrest was made on Saturday night, based on the details, including the IP (internet protocol) address, given by National Crime Records Bureau that the man had uploaded the video on his Face Book page on May second last, police said on Sunday.

Cases under Section 15 (i) of POCSO Act and Section 67A and 67B of IT Act were registered against him. He has been remanded to judicial

custody.