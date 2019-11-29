  • Download mobile app
29 Nov 2019, Edition - 1599, Friday
Coimbatore

Cargo earning stands at Rs.9.82 crore in Salem Division

Covai Post Network

November 29, 2019

Coimbatore, Nov 29 : Salem Division achieved Rs 9.82 Crore revenue in parcel traffic so far this year, a senior Southern Railway official said today.

Having 32 Parcel booking locations, Salem Division of the Railways is taking various initiatives to serve the parcel customer in better way by means of providing exclusive vans to various destinations of North East area, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Salem E Harikrishnan said.

To serve customers in better way, contractors have been deployed to handle the parcels at free of cost and no secondary handling charges are being levied, he said in a release. In order to have one to one contact with he customers, parcel customer meets were organized at Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

Acting on demand from the customers, the Division allowed to attach Parcel van by Kerala and Kongu Expresses from Coimbatore region, by which the consignment will reach destinations within 48 hours, Harikrishnn said.

