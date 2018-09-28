Case against senior DMK leaders for remarks against CM

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Cases were registered against Senior DMK leaders and functionaries on Friday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and some other State ministers during a protest meeting organised here on Wednesday last.

DMK organisational secretary and MP, R S Bharati, Singanallur MLA, N Karthik and district secretary Ramachandran had addressed the meeting organised at Perur in the city on the night of September 26.

Cases against Bharati, Karthik and five others were registered for making defamatory speeches against Chief Minister, ministers and the Government, police said.