31 Mar 2020, Edition - 1722, Tuesday
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Travel

Coimbatore

Case against two mosques in Coimbatore for holding prayers.

Covai Post Network

March 31, 2020

Coimbatore : Case has been registered against the authorities of two Mosques in Ukkadam for holding prayers on last Friday, thus violating the section 144 and also lock down in force till April 14.

On information police registered cases against the Imams and secretaries for holding prayers in the afternoon and evening in one mosque,under different sections.

Similar cases were registered against another mosque in the same area police said.

Meanwhile, 980 persons were arrested and 680 cases registered for violating the section 144 across the district.

In the process, over 40 two wheelers were seized in the district.  

