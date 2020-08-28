Cases for violating lockdown restrictions on BJP leaders in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police today registered cases against ex-IPS officer and new entrant to BJP, K Annamalai and four senior BJP functionaries, for violating the lock down restrictions and also for unlawful assembly.

Annamalai had made a visit to the party office in Siddhapudur area in the city Thursday, during which more than 50 persons, including party workers were gathered to welcome and have a glimpse of him .

He was welcomed with garlands and floral head gears, with accompaniment of band, by BJP State vice-president, Kanagasabhapathy, General secretary G K Selvakumar, Treasuire, S R Sekhar and district president, Nandakumar among others.

The presence of over 50 persons resulted in traffic blockade in the area for a while, police said.

In view of this, police registered cases against the five members for violating

the lock down restrictions, IPC sections 143 (Unlawful Assembly), 341 (Wrongful restraint), 269 (negligence likely to spread infection of

any disease and 285 (negligent conduct), they said.