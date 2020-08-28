  • Download mobile app
28 Aug 2020, Edition - 1872, Friday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • GST shortfall: Centre gives 2 options to compensate states
  • East Delhi Municipal Corporation proposes termination of Tahir Hussain’s membership
  • PM Narendra Modi addresses ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar’ through video conference.
  • No proof of Covid-19 relapse in recovered patients: Experts
  • Covid-19: Antibodies found in 27.7% of people in Punjab’s containment zones
  • 29,000-30,000 died due to ‘trespassing, untoward incidents’ in 3 years: Railways
Travel

Coimbatore

Cases for violating lockdown restrictions on BJP leaders in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 28, 2020

Coimbatore : Police today registered cases against ex-IPS officer and new entrant to BJP, K Annamalai and four senior BJP functionaries, for violating the lock down restrictions and also for unlawful assembly.

Annamalai had made a visit to the party office in Siddhapudur area in the city Thursday, during which more than 50 persons, including party workers were gathered to welcome and have a glimpse of him .

He was welcomed with garlands and floral head gears, with accompaniment of band, by BJP State vice-president, Kanagasabhapathy, General secretary G K Selvakumar, Treasuire, S R Sekhar and district president, Nandakumar among others.

The presence of over 50 persons resulted in traffic blockade in the area for a while, police said.

In view of this, police registered cases against the five members for violating
the lock down restrictions, IPC sections 143 (Unlawful Assembly), 341 (Wrongful restraint), 269 (negligence likely to spread infection of
any disease and 285 (negligent conduct), they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿