Cauvery Calling movement plants 1.5 lakhs saplings on Nammalvar’s memorial day

Isha’s Cauvery Calling movement planted 1.5 lakh timber trees on farmlands across Tamil Nadu today on the Memorial Day of Nammalvar Ayya. The timber trees were planted on 416 acres of farmland in 70 places across 36 districts. Cauvery Calling is a campaign to support farmers to plant 242 crore trees and revitalize the Cauvery river.

Having dedicated his entire life to restoring traditional farming methods in Tamil Nadu and protecting soil fertility, Nammalvar Ayya closely worked with Isha’s environmental projects. Throughout his life, he continuously highlighted the necessity of trees and native cattle breeds in maintaining soil fertility.

Remembering his contribution, Sadhguru once stated, “A simple man of profound wisdom who inspired farmers to nurture the land with traditional natural farming practices. Revered as a travelling saint & a non-didactic storyteller. Remembered in gratitude for his early involvement with Isha Agro Movement.”

Isha’s Cauvery Calling movement has been working steadfastly to take forward Nammalvar’s vision of natural farming and planting trees in the farmlands. They have been providing farmers with the necessary timber sapling at a low cost of Rs 3. per sapling, growing them in the 40 Isha Nurseries across Tamil Nadu.

Practicing Agroforestry, besides improving farmer earnings, also results in increased rain, improves soil fertility, and benefits ecology. Planting trees, especially in the catchment area of the river basin, helps increase the river’s water-holding capacity and rejuvenates the river. Accordingly, Cauvery Calling aims to plant 242 crore trees in 12 years, and four crore trees have been already planted in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the last two years. The movement aims to plant one crore of trees in Tamil Nadu, out of which 76 lakh trees have been already planted.

Cauvery Calling has been conducting various training sessions and conferences to raise awareness among farmers about agroforestry. Farmers can participate in these workshops and benefit from these practices. To get saplings at a very low price and to get guidance regarding what sort of trees can be planted according to the soil type one can call the Cauvery Calling helpline at 80009 80009.