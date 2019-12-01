Cauvery Calling Pedal Pushers reach Isha from Bengaluru

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Pedal Pushers, a group of cyclists from Bengaluru to raise awareness on Cauvery Calling, Sunday reached the Isha Yoga Center here.

The group consist of 14 members including four ex-army personnel and from various other professional backgrounds such as employees of Bharat Electronic Ltd. and engineers.

Balan, one of the riders in the group said that though they had travelled to Isha many times, it was first time by cycling for a noble cause.

Ever since, Isha Founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev launched the Rally for Rivers movement, the group has been raising awareness about the need to save India’s dying rivers, he said.

The Pedal Pushers were speaking to people along the 350 km journey to educate them about the project and its objective.

“Wherever we go in India, we wear the Rally for Rivers T-shirt and speak to people about the movement,” Balan said.

Pedal Pushers is a socially conscious cycling group that often promotes social campaigns in public interest. Their novel approach towards promoting the causes they choose draws curiosity wherever they go. The group promotes cycling for its health benefits and its impact on the environment, he said.

Cauvery Calling movement was initiated to revitalize river Cauvery which has shrunk over 40 per cent in the last seven decades.